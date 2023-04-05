Protesters convene on city hall in wake of off-colour tourism campaign

A group of protesters gathered in the lobby of Regina city hall on Wednesday afternoon, requesting multiple actions in the wake of the former Tourism Regina’s off-colour rebrand.

The campaign tried to tap into some of the more unsavory attempts at humour involving the city's name — namely the fact it rhymes with vagina.

Protest organizer Bernadette Wagner said they were expressing concerns about misogyny inside city council.

“It’s a stupid campaign,” she said. “It’s unbecoming of Regina. It sexualizes our city.”

“It’s abuse. Its sexual harassment put out by our city,” she added.

Demonstrators held signs saying, ‘It’s no joke,’ and ‘Make ending sexual violence a catalyst project.’

The protesters called for the removal of the current Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) CEO from having any association with the City of Regina, a full inquiry into why the campaign was launched, fair and equal representation of underserved and underrepresented communities and appropriate and immediate education and training around inclusivity, racism and sexual harassment.

“[Tim Reid] is ultimately responsible for this,” Wagner said. “To let any of this material pass through his organization is irresponsible and indicative of the [expletive] we need to end in this city.”

After changing its name from Tourism Regina to Experience Regina in March, the city-funded organization released a new campaign that included certain slogans that immediately drew criticism from residents both locally and around the globe.

Following the international backlash Experience Regina scrubbed the campaign off its website and social media and apologized, acknowledging aspects of its latest tourism campaign were “offensive or inappropriate.”

“We are committed to involving more diverse stakeholder groups in our decision-making process to ensure our messaging is always inclusive,” the statement said.

Some of the slogans included in the campaign that fell flat with many residents were “show us your Regina” and “the city that rhymes with fun”.

Last week, Mayor Sandra Masters said she was awaiting an update from REAL’s board of directors about any potential repercussions following the Experience Regina rebrand campaign.

--With files from CTV News’ Josh Lynn