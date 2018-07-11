

Brendan Ellis, CTV Regina





A group is encouraging people to close their accounts with Conexus Credit Union, to protest the company’s development of their new Headquarters in Wascana Park along College Avenue.

No Business in the Park is protesting the proposed developments in Wascana Park, and the renovations to the University of Regina’s Darke Hall. The group is now trying a new strategy to get Conexus to reconsider the development. Rob Humphries is an organizer of the protests, and has been a Conexus customer for 40 years.

"I'm in the process right now, as are most of the members of my family, of transferring over to other financial institutions,” said Humphries.

Conexus say it is open to discussing these concerns with their customers.

"Members will make choices with regards to their accounts. So we are here to support them through that and we would encourage them to come in and talk with us,” said Annette Revet, the chief transformation officer with Conexus

Although the protestors are changing tactics, Conexus’ plans are not.

“The project is going ahead, it was approved and it is moving forward,” said Revet.

For Humphries, the closure of his account will be bitter sweet.

“It’s sad. I’m sad that we had to take a position personally that we have to move our finances from Conexus, and leave an institution that we always believed in,” said Humphries.

No Business in the Park plans to continue to protest the further developments planned in Wascana Park.