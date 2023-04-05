Protestors to converge on Regina city hall in wake of tourism campaign backlash

The backlash following an off-colour tourism campaign continues in Regina with a city hall protest planned for Wednesday afternoon.

The campaign tried to tap into some of the more unsavory attempts at humour involving the city's name — namely the fact it rhymes with vagina.

According to a news release, citizens will greet Mayor Sandra Masters and councillors as they arrive at city hall to “let them know that 'Experience Regina' is unacceptable.”

The release goes on to say that words from the city are not enough despite “apologies and excuses having travelled the world.”

The protesters are calling for the removal of the current Regina Exhibition Association (REAL) CEO from having any association with the City of Regina, a full inquiry into why the campaign was launched, fair and equal representation of underserved and underrepresented communities and appropriate and immediate education and training around inclusivity, racism and sexual harassment, the release said.

After changing its name from Tourism Regina to Experience Regina in March, the city-funded organization released a new campaign that included certain slogans that immediately drew criticism from residents both locally and around the globe.

Following the international backlash Experience Regina scrubbed the campaign off its website and social media and apologized, acknowledging aspects of its latest tourism campaign were “offensive or inappropriate.”

“We are committed to involving more diverse stakeholder groups in our decision-making process to ensure our messaging is always inclusive,” the statement said.

Some of the slogans included in the campaign that fell flat with many residents were “show us your Regina” and “the city that rhymes with fun”.

This is a developing story. More details to come.

--With files from CTV News’ Josh Lynn