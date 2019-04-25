

CTV Regina





The province has announced the six people who will receive the Order of Merit this year.

It’s the highest honour in Saskatchewan, the province says.

“The 2019 recipients of the Saskatchewan Order of Merit are visionaries who have made extraordinary contributions to our province,” Lieutenant Governor W. Thomas Molloy said in a news release. “I congratulate each of them on this well-deserved honour and I thank them for their outstanding leadership.”

The 2019 recipients are:

Don Atchison, Saskatoon

Doug Cuthand, Saskatoon

Lyn Goldman, Regina

Grit McCreath, Calgary and Waskesiu

Dr. Andy Potter, Saskatoon

Dr. William Francis Ready, Regina

This year’s recipients join 235 others who have been invested into the Order of Merit in the past. Established in 1985, the Order of Merit recognizes excellence and achievement from citizens of Saskatchewan. The award is recognized in the Canadian Honours System.

This year’s recipients will be honoured at a special ceremony in June.

Full bios of this year's recipients can be found here.