REGINA -- Saskatchewan’s Chief Electoral Officer has been given new authority to ensure the coming provincial election is conducted safely.

The Government of Saskatchewan approved changes to The Election Act Regulations to give the Chief Electoral Officer power to adapt any provision of the Act to reduce public health risks, surrounding the fall election.

The changes classify a public health emergency as an emergency under the Elections Act.

“Everyone needs to feel safe about having the opportunity to go vote this fall,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said. “That means ensuring good physical distancing practices for both voters and Elections Saskatchewan workers to follow, just like we do now in grocery stores and other public places.”

The provincial election is scheduled for October 26.

The 2020 resort village elections have also been delayed from July 25 to August 29.