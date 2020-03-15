REGINA -- Saskatchewan schools will remain open for the time being as the number of COVID-19 cases rise in the province.

The decision whether to keep schools open or not rests in the hands of the provincial chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab.

“Any recommendation to close schools is based on risk assessment and made on a case-by-case basis,” said Shahab.

“The decision to close schools should not be made in the absence of valid public health reasons and the benefits and risks need to be considered carefully.”

The criteria for school closures includes evidence of sustained transmission of the virus within the community, rapid increase of local cases and transmission without a known link to travel or confirmed cases.

The government wants to remind everyone to take measures to maintain social distancing and keeping children out of school if they are sick.

The positive COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan are still mostly travel related and the province said there is no sustained community transmission at this time.

Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will speak at 11 a.m. CT., to update the province on the newest cases of COVID-19.

On Saturday evening, the Saskatchewan Government announced four new presumptive cases, bringing the total to six.

The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca.

Of the four new cases, three were recorded in Regina while the fourth was identified in northern Saskatchewan.

Two of the presumptive cases are two people in their 40s living in the same household in Regina. One recently travelled to Vancouver for a dental conference where one of the attendees was confirmed to have COVID-19. The pair was tested on Friday and are self-isolating while they recover.

The third person tested in Regina is in their 20s and has a history of travel to Tennessee. They are also self-isolating.

The fourth case from Northern Saskatchewan is a health care worker in their 30s, with a history of travel to Nigeria and Germany, as well as Alberta. This person is recovering in northern Saskatchewan.