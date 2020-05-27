REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has announced a number of construction projects at universities and colleges in Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw.

The projects include:

Roof replacement at the U of R’s College of Kinesiology, $2.5 million

Renovation of several buildings at Saskatchewan Polytechnic’s Moose Jaw Campus, $12 million

Upgrade to field, lighting at the U of S’ Griffiths Stadium, $3.1 million

The field at the U of S will be transformed to accommodate soccer and rugby.

“As we re-open Saskatchewan and emerge from the pandemic, it is important to look to the future,” Advanced Education Minister Tina Beaudry-Mellor said. “These projects increase our post-secondary capabilities and reinforce our commitment to students’ safety and wellbeing in both academic and athletic pursuits.”

Construction will begin this year and projects should be finished by the spring of 2022.