SaskPower has selected a company to run the first utility-scale solar power project in the province.

Saturn Power has signed a 20-year power purchase agreement for 10 megawatts of solar power.

“This is an important project for SaskPower and the people of this province and I’d like to congratulate everyone at Saturn Power on their successful proposal,” Mike Marsh, president and CEO of SaskPower, said in a written release. “SaskPower has set a goal of greatly increasing our renewable generation capacity by 2030. Saskatchewan people can expect to see more announcements like this in the years to come as we work towards that commitment.”

The project will be located in the RM of Coulee east of Swift Current.

The Highfield Solar Project is expected to be ready for service at the end of 2019.