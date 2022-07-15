Province confirms 2nd case of monkeypox in Sask. resident

A second case of monkeypox has been confirmed in a Saskatchewan resident, a news release from the province said.

The province also said this case is not epidemiologically linked to the first case announced earlier in the week, adding the risk in Saskatchewan remains low.

Pubic health is investigating and the province said it is likely the virus was picked up by the person when they were outside of Saskatchewan.

Like the first case, the province said due to the risk of the individual being identified, information about the location, gender and age of the infected person will not be released.

According to the province, monkeypox is not easily spread from person to person.

However, it can be spread through prolonged face-to-face close contact, touching bodily fluids or lesions of a person who is sick with the disease as well as exposure to contaminated objects like bed linens or clothing.

Typical symptoms include fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes.

The province said that additional, confirmed cases of monkeypox in Saskatchewan will be reported to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Those who have recently travelled to parts of Canada or the world with confirmed cases of monkeypox or have been in contact with a person with a suspected or confirmed case and develop symptoms within three weeks of returning to Saskatchewan are asked to call HealthLine 811 or consult a health care provider immediately, the province said.