A plaque was unveiled Tuesday at the site of the Regina Indian Industrial School to honour a number of children who died over a century ago.

The RIIS was located west of Regina and operated from 1891 – 1910. The cemetery at the school is the final resting place for at least 35 Indigenous or Metis children from Alberta, Saskatchewan or Manitoba who died while attending the school.

“Unveiling this monument was an emotional and powerful experience for many. We still have a long road ahead of us on the healing journey, but are pleased to be witnessing this historic moment of reconciliation after the devastating legacy left by the residential school system,” Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief, Bobby Cameron, said.

“This Provincial Heritage Property designation ensures the Regina Indian Industrial School Cemetery history will not be forgotten,” Minister of Parks, Culture and Sport Gene Makowsky said. “This plaque is a permanent feature to commemorate the children who passed while attending the school, and acknowledges the impact residential schools had on Saskatchewan peoples and communities.”

Provincial heritage designations allow the government to conserve and protect Saskatchewan’s historical sites.