The provincial government announced it has made another treatment for multiple sclerosis available to Saskatchewan residents.

Ocrevus treats early primary progressive MS, and is the thirteenth treatment option for patients with relapsing remitting MS. It’s the first medication known to treat the two forms of MS.

“Our government is committed to providing Saskatchewan residents with better access to innovative new treatment options,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said. “Ocrevus will be the first drug treatment option approved for the primary progressive form of multiple sclerosis. It offers a treatment option that may slow the progression of multiple sclerosis and improve patients’ quality of life.”

The change comes into effect today.