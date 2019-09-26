The Saskatchewan Government is looking at how other provinces handle police investigating police. The province is planning to review its process for investigating police action that result in injury or death.

"We are committing to doing the review, to come up with what is the best system, is there best practices across this nation that our province can adopt? And we'll look at those, and if there's recommendations that come, we most certainly will seriously consider moving forward on them,” Premier of Saskatchewan Scott Moe said.

Saskatchewan's Police Act does require an independent review for police-related incidents involving serious injury or death, but the reviewer is appointed by the Ministry of Justice and Attorney General, unlike Manitoba where the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba can investigate any actions involving a police officer that resulted in serious injuries or death to a person.

Saskatchewan does have independent police oversight bodies such as municipal police boards and the public complaints commission which look into complaints against officers and possible criminal conduct.

"Saskatchewan has the conduct matters, they have an agency designed and created for those purposes, but not for the investigation similar to the ones that I’ve described, that the IIU would be involved in. IIU doesn't deal with conduct,” Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba civilian director Zane Tessler said.

Tessler feels if a review board is added in Saskatchewan, the biggest issue will be resistance from police services, trying to get them to buy-in to a new process

But commanding officer of the Saskatchewan RCMP Mark Fisher feels it shouldn't be an issue.

"Would support anything that enhances public trust, public confidence in these types of investigations of serious incidents involving the police,” Saskatchewan RCMP Commanding Officer Mark Fisher said.

The Regina Police Service is currently investigating an incident near Turtleford where and RCMP officer was shot. Moose Jaw Police also stepped in after a shooting in August involving a Mountie that left one man dead on Fishing Lake First Nation.

The ministry says it will be speaking to Saskatchewan police, to see where improvements can be made. But there is no timeline on when the review will be finished.