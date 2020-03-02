REGINA -- The provincial government is looking into the construction of a privately built, owned and operated parkade at the Regina General Hospital.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has been directed to gather information about the feasibility of options for a potential parkade.

Minister of Health Jim Reiter said that work has already been done looking into options.

“Parking is a support service, not a direct health care service, so we believe it could be appropriately provided through the private sector,” Health Minister Jim Reiter said.

“We know that parking at Regina General Hospital has been an issue for a long time, and we are committed to finding a long-term solution. It’s important that staff and visitors feel safe around the facility and have convenient access to the building.”

The government is also looking into taking immediate action where possible, to alleviate the parking bind in the short-term with input from the community.

“While we have taken actions like expansion of the Park and Ride and Safe Walk programs, we know more needs to be done. That is why we are analyzing the feasibility of a new parkade at Regina General Hospital,” SHA Infrastructure, Information and Support Vice President Andrew Will said.

The results of the consultation will be known in the spring and a decision on how to proceed will likely be made by the summer.