Province exploring options to preserve rail service amid CP Rail strike, Sask. premier says

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada tightens ban on Russian aircraft to include humanitarian flights

The federal government says it has tightened rules for Russian aircraft after a commercial airliner was able to circumvent a ban on entering Canadian airspace late last month by falsely claiming to be a humanitarian flight. Aeroflot Flight 111 was allowed to traverse Canadian airspace en route from Miami to Moscow on Feb. 27 despite Ottawa having banned all Russian aircraft earlier that day in retaliation for Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Second World War Holocaust survivor killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv

Boris Romanchenko survived the Nazi Buchenwald concentration camp during the Second World War. He survived the Dora-Mittelbau concentration camp in the same war. And the Bergen-Belsen camp. Last week, the 96-year-old Holocaust survivor was killed when shelling hit his ordinary flat in the war-ravaged Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.

