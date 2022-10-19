Province extends animal health control order due to continued avian flu risk

Continued outbreaks of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have forced the Government of Saskatchewan to extend an animal health control order to at least Nov. 17, a news release said.

The order, which was set to expire on Oct. 21, prohibits the movement to and participation of birds in shows, auctions and agricultural fairs. As well as any other events where birds would be brought together from various locations.

“The Animal Health Control Area Order helps to reduce direct contact between birds from different locations, thereby reducing risk of disease transmission between flocks,” the release outlined.

“The primary source of HPAI spread is linked to wild birds, so the risk of disease spread will remain high throughout the rest of the fall migration season, which typically occurs until mid-November.”

According to the province, poultry producers and small flock owners are reminded to follow all necessary biosecurity protocols to protect their flocks from the disease.

Small flock owners are encouraged to confine their birds indoors if possible, during wild bird migration.

Producers should also contact a veterinarian immediately if they have concerns about the health status of their flocks.

HPAI was detected in Saskatchewan for the first time in 15 years this past April.

By mid-May, the province estimated that 118,000 birds had been affected in Saskatchewan.

The virus commonly affects food-producing birds such as chickens, turkeys, geese, ducks and quail as well as both pet and wild birds.

More information on how to protect flocks and spot signs of the disease can be found here.