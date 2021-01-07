REGINAN -- The Government of Saskatchewan announced an extension to the application deadline for the Re-Open Saskatchewan Training Subsidy (RSTS) from December 31, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

The temporary training program was first launched on June 18, 2020 in an effort to help businesses train employees and adjust businesses models to impacts brought on by the pandemic.

“This program has been another important tool to support Saskatchewan businesses as they work through the global COVID-19 pandemic,” Jeremy Harrison, Saskatchewan Immigration and Career Training Minister, said in a press release. “With significant uptake to this point, we want to extend the deadline to give more businesses the opportunity to access this program as we continue with our economic recovery efforts.”

The RSTS will reimburse eligible private-sector employers 100 per cent of employee training costs up to a maximum of $10,000 per business.

To be eligible, employers must be on the province’s list of critical public services and allowable businesses.

Publicly funded organizations such as health regions, post-secondary training institutions, public libraries, municipalities and school divisions are not eligible for RSTS funding.