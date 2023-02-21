Province facing questions over WestJet flights from Saskatoon to Minneapolis
The provincial government is facing questions over why it has favoured Saskatoon over Regina for U.S. air service. The province has given WestJet a $2.2 million revenue guarantee to fly a route from Saskatoon to Minneapolis.
A similar incentive was not provided for Regina and some economists are questioning the deal.
“If it’s not viable in and of itself then why are we subsidizing it in the first place? What are we actually going to get out of this?” asked Jason Childs, an economist at the University of Regina.
Both Saskatoon and Regina lost direct air service to Minneapolis prior to the pandemic.
The new service will operate three days a week, a route that the government considers crucial.
“We have heard over and over again from the business community, the significance of having direct connection to a U.S. hub city,” said Jeremy Harrison, minister of Trade and Export Development.
Some southern Saskatchewan air travellers question why Regina wasn’t offered a similar deal.
“It doesn’t make any sense why Saskatoon should have it and Regina doesn’t have it. It’s something that I definitely think should be brought back here,” said Sheldon Morash.
The government said it would consider proposals to support additional direct U.S. flights. The Regina airport wants daily air service to the U.S.
“We’re looking at all the best options there. I think that we would probably want more than just three days if possible but there’s a lot of moving factors right now,” said Justin Reves, manager of customer experience and marketing for YQR.
The Regina Airport could seek a provincial government incentive in the future to attract a new airline route. For now, it’s waiting for the right opportunity.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Rail Force One: The 'complicated' train ride that brought Biden into Ukraine
After covertly flying to Poland early Sunday morning, U.S. President Joe Biden took a 10-hour train ride to the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, a mission that was described as a 'complicated' project by the head of Ukrainian Railways.
These are the grocery items that saw the biggest price increases in January
While Canada's headline inflation rate has continued to drop, the food inflation rate has shown no signs of slowing down, jumping to 11.4 per cent in January. CTVNews.ca looks at which grocery items are getting more expensive the fastest.
9 things you might have missed in the Emergencies Act inquiry report
The final report assessing the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act concluded that the threshold was met to enact unprecedented powers to end to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests, but what else did it say? CTVNews.ca dove into the massive report and came away with nine notable findings that you may have missed.
Accused extremist recruiter expected to plead guilty to terrorism charges
An accused extremist recruiter is returning to the Ontario Superior Court on Thursday and is expected to plead guilty to terrorism offences, eight years after he was first charged.
2,000-year-old stringed instrument discovered in Vietnam: researchers
Researchers say they have uncovered a 2,000-year-old stringed musical instrument in southern Vietnam.
Extreme cold, deep snow for Western Canada as East braces for ice, freezing rain
A Pacific frontal system is tapering off in Western Canada, as Ontario prepares for an Alberta Clipper to bring lots of snow ahead of ice and freezing rain from an incoming Colorado low.
B.C. First Nation says 17 suspected grave sites detected near residential school site
The chief of the Tseshaht First Nation on Vancouver Island says ground-penetrating radar has detected 17 suspected grave sites around the property of the former Alberni Indian Residential School.
Grocery prices unlikely to fall anytime soon, experts say
Despite the declining headline inflation rate, the food inflation rate in Canada has remained high at 11.4 per cent in January, and experts say it may be a while before grocery prices head in the other direction.
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers — and for their transfer outside his province.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP says scammers are sending out fraudulent summons for pedophilia
The Saskatchewan RCMP is warning the public about a possible scammer representing themselves as police.
-
Why a new therapy might be 'life-changing' for some Sask. cancer patients
A new treatment option is being offered in Saskatchewan for patients suffering from certain blood cancers and lymphomas.
-
Saskatoon investigator could not determine cause of Tuesday garage fire
An investigator was unable to determine the cause of a fire that destroyed a double detached garage on the 100 block of Makaroff Road on Tuesday, the city says.
Winnipeg
-
All of Manitoba under extreme cold warnings
All of Manitoba, including the City of Winnipeg, has been placed under an extreme cold warning with wind chill values hitting -50 in some areas.
-
Manitoba justice minister wants to know where criminals are getting a hold of bear spray
Manitoba’s justice minister wants to take a closer look at where bear spray used in crimes is being purchased, as Winnipeg's police chief says it is 'far too easy' to get a hold of a can.
-
Manitoba to hire 10 prosecutors to target violent crime
With violent crimes rising across Canada, the provincial government says it is spending $1.4 million to hire 10 additional prosecutors to target organized crime and illegal gun trafficking.
Calgary
-
Calgary cab driver refused to pick up a blind woman and her service dog
Feb. 12 was just another afternoon she needed a lift and used the Calgary United Cabs app in the downtown core to place her order. She was stunned by what the driver told her.
-
'Record-breaking' addictions and mental funding to come, but advocates ask for data showing recovery model is working
A $275-million investment in addiction and mental health care was previewed by the premier Tuesday ahead of the tabling of Alberta's budget next week, with community advocates at a pair of rallies pushing for evidence from the province on how that funding will save lives.
-
Local figure skater Kaiya Ruiter hits world stage next week in Calgary
Kaiya Ruiter continues to make a name for herself in the world of figure skating. The 16-year-old competed in the senior ladies national championships in Oshawa, Ont., last month, skating away with the silver medal.
Edmonton
-
A 100% hydrogen-fuelled community is being built in Alberta. This is what it will look like
Canada's first fully hydrogen-powered community is to be built and studied in Alberta. Utility provider ATCO and real estate developer Qualico are partnering on what they are calling the Bremner neighbourhood in Strathcona County near Edmonton.
-
'Record-breaking' addictions and mental funding to come, but advocates ask for data showing recovery model is working
A $275-million investment in addiction and mental health care was previewed by the premier Tuesday ahead of the tabling of Alberta's budget next week, with community advocates at a pair of rallies pushing for evidence from the province on how that funding will save lives.
-
Domestic violence shelters facing unprecedented staffing shortage due to lack of funding: report
The Alberta Council of Women's Shelters says it is in dire need of funding from the province.
Toronto
-
Winter storm, freezing rain warnings in effect for most of southern Ontario
Winter storm and freezing rain warnings have been issued for much of southern Ontario ahead of what’s expected to be a significant weather event that could produce 'hazardous' travel conditions.
-
Ontario tables health-care bill to expand role of private clinics
The Doug Ford government has tabled a bill meant to reduce surgical backlogs by allowing more private clinics to open and conduct OHIP-covered surgeries, while also designating organizations to provide further oversight.
-
Video shows moments sold-out luxury condo building partially collapses in Niagara region
Home surveillance footage shows the moments a 226-unit, five-storey luxury condo building being constructed in Welland, Ont., partially collapsed on Saturday, prompting an investigation by the Ministry of Labour.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ottawa firefighters on scene of 3-alarm blaze in Overbrook
A three-alarm blaze broke out at an apartment building on Presland Road late Tuesday afternoon.
-
Police arrest three people after man shot and killed in ByWard Market
A man was shot and killed in the ByWard Market overnight, Ottawa police said Tuesday morning.
-
Cornwall, Ont. calling for more federal resources to help with influx of asylum seekers
Asylum seekers crossing into Quebec from the United States continue to arrive in Cornwall, Ont. and the city says it needs federal help to handle the situation.
Vancouver
-
'Shame on the city': Advocate for Marpole’s homeless community calls for better warming centre planning
An advocate for homeless people in South Vancouver says she's furious at the city after learning the new warming centre in the Marpole neighbourhood wont be open Tuesday night.
-
Lower Mainland drivers told to brace for snowy, slushy roads
With snow in the forecast for the Lower Mainland, B.C.'s Transportation Ministry says drivers should brace for changing conditions and consider postponing non-essential travel.
-
'Children were crying': B.C. teacher who lost 6 family members in Turkiye disaster describes most recent earthquake
A Turkish woman who lives in B.C. travelled to her home town after losing six family members in the catastrophic earthquakes on Feb. 6. Then another one hit.
Montreal
-
Legault pitches English Canada for closure of Roxham Road and transfer of migrants
After demanding for months that Ottawa stop the flow of migrants into the country, Quebec's premier is making his pitch to English Canada for the closure of an irregular border crossing popular with asylum seekers — and for their transfer outside his province.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heavy snow and cold ahead of spring break holiday in Quebec
For people planning ski vacations for their spring break holiday, the forecast will be music to their ears. Heavy snow and cold temperatures are expected heading into the spring break.
-
Forensic lab in Quebec gets new tools to solve cold cases
Quebec DNA investigators and police forces are on the verge of freeing themselves from their dependence on private American laboratories thanks to new technologies that could help them solve unsolved crimes.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. First Nation says 17 suspected grave sites detected near residential school site
The chief of the Tseshaht First Nation on Vancouver Island says ground-penetrating radar has detected 17 suspected grave sites around the property of the former Alberni Indian Residential School.
-
Man arrested with loaded crossbow after Nanaimo robbery, RCMP say
Mounties in Nanaimo say a man brandished a loaded crossbow during a robbery in the city this weekend.
-
Police recover bullet casings, search for man who fired gun near Langford bike park
Mounties are searching for a man who reportedly fired a gun near the Jordie Lunn Bike Park in Langford, B.C., early Monday morning. The West Shore RCMP say police responded to multiple 911 calls from residents in the Irwin Road area around 12:25 a.m.
Atlantic
-
Atlantic Canadian physicians supportive of unified approach to improving health care
Reaction to yesterday’s announcement of a unified approach to improving health care in Atlantic Canada is widely positive.
-
Halifax Mooseheads sold to American Sam Simon
The Halifax Mooseheads, a team in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, has been sold.
-
Colder, snowier conditions ahead for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday
Colder and snowier conditions are expected for parts of the Maritimes Thursday and Friday.
Northern Ontario
-
Former Sudbury medical clinic employee charged with sexual assault
A 23-year-old man from Greater Sudbury has charged in connection with sexual assaults that occurred at a local medical clinic.
-
Jury selection goes smoothly, Sweeney murder trial to begin Thursday morning in Sudbury
One of the most anticipated trials in Greater Sudbury’s history got underway Tuesday morning with jury selection.
-
Northern Ont. police say driver was impaired by gasoline fumes
A southern Ontario driver is facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police pulled over a vehicle that reeked of gasoline Feb. 18 on Highway 17 in Huron Shores.
Kitchener
-
Police looking for suspect after stabbing near Wilfrid Laurier University
According to police, the victim reported he was walking by himself along King Street North around 6 a.m. when he was stabbed by a person he didn’t know.
-
Residents call for increased safety measures after multi-vehicle crash on Speedvale Avenue in Guelph
A woman involved in a car crash in Guelph last week is raising safety concerns about a stretch of Speedvale Avenue. The multi-vehicle collision left her car considered a total write-off.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes into house, tears off wooden patio in Guelph
A Guelph man is facing charges after police say a stolen sport utility vehicle (SUV) crashed into a home in downtown Guelph on Saturday.