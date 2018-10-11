

The provincial and federal governments have teamed up to provide affordable housing for families in Saskatchewan.

Together, they are investing $2.39 million for housing initiatives in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert, La Loche and Île-à-la-Crosse.

“The Government of Canada’s National Housing Strategy will remove 530,000 families from housing need and cut chronic homelessness in half,” Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale said in a written release. “As part of that work, today we’re not only celebrating the opening of a new project for single parents and their children, we’re also announcing funding for new affordable housing projects across Saskatchewan to help support those in the greatest need. Together with our partners, we’re making concrete progress across the province.”

The initiative will fund 30 affordable housing units in six projects across the province.