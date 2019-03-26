

CTV Regina





The Saskatchewan government in partnership with the federal government have announced funding for eight new water and wastewater projects in the province.

The funds are set to support the upgrade of the water treatment plant in Melfort, improve the wastewater treatment and water distribution systems in Martensville and upgrade North Battleford’s sewer system.

“Modern water and wastewater infrastructure is essential to safeguarding the well-being of Canadian families and building the Canada we want for tomorrow,” Ralph Goodale said in an emailed statement. “Our government has ramped up new investments in Saskatchewan communities’ water and wastewater systems that will help protect the environment, keep people healthy, and bolster economic growth.”

The governments are contributing up to $27,370,034 respectively through the New Building Canada Fund.