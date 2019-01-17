

CTV Regina





The provincial and federal governments have teamed up for a $5.5 million investment for livestock and forage-related research projects.

The investment was made through Saskatchewan’s Agriculture Development Fund (ADF) and the Strategic Field Program (SFP).

“Our government supports the growth of an innovative, competitive, and market-oriented Canadian agriculture sector,” Federal Agricultural Minister Lawrence MacAulay said in a news release. “This funding will allow for vital advancements in agricultural research that will support new discoveries in our livestock and forage industries that will benefit farmers, producers, and agribusinesses in Saskatchewan and all across the country.”

“By funding research here in Saskatchewan, we’re not only committing to the biosciences sector, we’re investing in the future of our producers and agribusinesses,” Provincial Minister of Agriculture David Marit said in a written release. “ADF support is granted to projects that focus on areas of concern to Saskatchewan producers, and by supporting this research we’re investing in the future of our industry.”

ADF projects have created knowledge and technologies benefiting farmers, ranchers, food processors and agribusinesses.

This funding will aim at confirming guidelines for beef cattle consumption of sulphate in drinking water. The research will be conducted at the University of Saskatchewan’s Livestock and Forage Centre of Excellence.