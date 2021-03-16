REGINA -- The provincial government is focusing more of its vaccine distribution on Regina, in response to a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the city.

The province said 50 per cent Saskatchewan residents 80 years and older have received their first does of the vaccine.

There were 4,245 doses were administered in Saskatchewan on Monday; 2,055 of the vaccines were given in Regina – the most out of any area in the province.

Premier Scott Moe said the province will have about 65,000 vaccines available to Regina residents age 60 and older by April 5.

“One of those hot spots is Regina. So while we’re continuing to vaccinate people in every part of this province, and we are doing so as we speak, we will be directing additional doses to Regina in the days ahead,” Moe said during the province’s COVID-19 update.

MODERNA SHIPMENTS

Moe said the federal government has informed him the Moderna shipment scheduled for next week has been cut by 70 per cent. It will result in a one week delay of about 23,000 doses in Saskatchewan.

“Our vaccine delivery team is as we speak working through the impact of what this delay means, and they will make every effort to keep the changes to existing appointments to a very minimum. But there will be some appointments that will likely need to be postponed a few days as a result ” Moe said.

However, federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand said on Twitter that Canada is receiving all doses as planned next week and there is no reduction.

Canada is receiving all 846,000 doses of Moderna next week - there is no reduction.



That‘s totalling just over 2 million Moderna doses by the end of this quarter, as planned. — Anita Anand (@AnitaOakville) March 16, 2021

ASTRAZENECA DRIVE-THRU

The AstraZeneca drive-thru in Regina is now available for residents between the ages of 60 and 64, but wait times reached up to six hours Tuesday.

The National Advisory Committee on Immunization expanded recommendations Tuesday to allow people 65 and older to get the AstraZeneca vaccine. The Saskatchewan Health Authority said it will continue to monitor the number of cars at the drive-thru, and will look at the possibility of opening up access to a wider age group.

EXPANDED BOOKING

Vaccine appointments are now available online and over the phone for people age 70 and older. The age range is expected to continue to expand rapidly.

In the Far North, people 50 years and older can book an appointment, but it must be done over the phone if they are between 50 and 69. Northern residents over 70 can book online or by phone.

“It is going to take four to six weeks for the bulk of 50 plus to get vaccinated, the most vulnerable. Then by end of May, early June, hopefully 18 and older would have stepped forward and gotten the first dose,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s chief medical health office.