REGINA -- The province included a rough idea of when daycares and childcare spaces can open their doors again when rolling out its plan to re-open the economy on Thursday.

The first phase of the plan will include reinstating access to dentistry, optometry, physical therapy, occupational therapy and chiropractic treatment. Health-care providers will need to follow precautionary measures if physical distancing isn’t possible. This phase of the plan is set to begin on May 4.

Daycares and childcare spaces are set to re-open in the plan’s third phase, which currently does not have a date associated.

Phase three will also see the limit on public and private gatherings increased to a maximum of 15 people.