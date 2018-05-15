

CTV Regina





The provincial government says it will be working on improving highway safety through its summer construction projects this year.

The Ministry of Highways and Infrastructure will be constructing two sets of passing lanes on Highway 6 between Regina and the junction with Highway 39 in 2018.

“Our government is making a major commitment to improving safety on some of our busiest highways,” Highways and Infrastructure Minister David Marit said in a news release. “Constructing passing lanes on Highway 6, south of Regina for example, will greatly improve safety throughout this corridor.”

There are also plans to add two sets of passing lanes on Highway 4 between North Battleford and Cochin.

“Highways 6 and 39 are important arteries for the trucking industry and connect Canada to the United States - Saskatchewan’s largest trading partner,” Saskatchewan Trucking Association Director of Policy and Communications Nicole Sinclair said in a written statement. “Passing lanes along these highways will make the movement of goods along these key trade corridors both safer and more efficient. Any project that increases those two key factors is always strongly supported by the trucking industry.”

The province says motorists in the area should expect to see roadwork in every region during construction season. Work will continue on the Regina Bypass, Highway 7 twinning west of Saskatoon, and new overpasses on Highway 11 at Warman and Highway 12 at Martensville.

The ministry has a budget of $924.5 million this year.

The province maintains 26,000 kilometres of Saskatchewan highways.