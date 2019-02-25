

The Government of Saskatchewan announced the launch of a new Community Recovery Team (CRT) in Regina on Monday.

The CRT gives extra support to those in the city living with mental illness.

“Community Recovery Teams help clients manage their symptoms and avoid hospitalization by bringing care to them – out in the community,” Corrections and Policing Minister Christine Tell said in a media release.

The province said the team will consist of a team leader, two mental health nurses, a social worker and an occupational therapist.

CRTs are also being established in Moose Jaw, Prince Albert, North Battleford, Swift Current, Weyburn, Yorkton and Saskatoon.