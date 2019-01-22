

CTV Regina





A new “Help Cut Red Tape” webpage was launched by the Government of Saskatchewan on Tuesday.

The website can be accessed by all Saskatchewan residents and businesses looking to report red tape concerns.

The province says the website will make it easier to report red tape to the government and give feedback on how the province can be more effective.

“Red tape costs businesses, residents and the government $300 million and thousands of hours in lost time every year, and for the past decade, Red Tape Awareness Week has helped draw needed attention to this issue,” said Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison in a press release.

Each submission made to the website will be referred to the appropriate ministry, agency or Crown corporation to be followed up.

This comes on the heels of Saskatchewan receiving the highest “A” grade for reducing red tape from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.

The grade, which was part of the CFIB’s 2019 National Red Tape Report Card, was announced on Tuesday as part of Red Tape Awareness Week running Jan. 21 to 25.

The “Help Cut Red Tape” website can be found at http://saskatchewan.ca/help-cut-red-tape.