The province is charging the Canadian National Institute for the Blind $1 a year to lease prime land in Wascana Park.

The lease is for 99 years.

The Saskatchewan government originally refused to release the details of the deal.

The CNIB has invited Brandt to build a four-storey building on the land in return for office space on the main floor.

Critics are questioning the finances.

“Brandt has the opportunity now to build on land that is being leased for a dollar a year, and being able to make a profit off of it,” said NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer.

“I think it’s a cause for real concern that the government is effectively giving away part of the park land that belongs to our children and our grandchildren for the benefit of a private company,” Bob Hawkins, Ward 2 councillor, said.

Next month, city council will consider a motion calling on the province to convene a public inquiry. It speaks to the need for transparency and public protection for Wascana Park.

It also calls for construction to halt pending the outcome of the inquiry.