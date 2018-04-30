

CTV Regina





The provincial government says it may introduce more roundabouts on Saskatchewan highways as a way to improve intersection safety.

In question period on Monday, opposition leader Ryan Meili referenced a 2016 report written by the Ministry of Highways and industry experts that suggested roundabouts as a way to improve safety.

According to the report, replacing stop signs with roundabouts would reduce collisions by 67 per cent, and reduce serious or fatal collisions by 87 per cent.

“We’re really talking about major intersections where you’ve got highways coming together,” Meili said.

The government pointed at the success of the roundabout on the Regina bypass at the Balgonie overpass.

“We review our highway intersections on a three and four year rotation,” Minister of Highways and Infrastructure David Marit said. “We look at everything — we look at safety, we look at traffic patterns, we look at intersections.”

The ministry says 43 of their 59 projects this year involved intersections.