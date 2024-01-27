Province moves forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite concerns

The provincial government is moving forward with cuts to harm reduction measures despite mounting concerns from health professionals.

The province plans to tighten needle exchange supplies and eliminate funding for drug use paraphernalia. Those who help drug addicts stay safe fear the move will prove counterproductive.

Regina’s Queen City Pharmacy has one of only two needle exchange bins in the city. Customers will now have to present their needles to a pharmacist in order to get a new one and that’s worrisome.

“Well we just have them put their needles in the bin and then we ask how many they need because no place can safely look at how many are in there,” said Sarah Kozusko, a pharmacist at Queen City Pharmacy.

The government has also ended funding for clean pipes and associated supplies. That worries the local Friendship Centre, which operates Regina’s harm reduction clinic.

“Now with the total stop of those pipes we’re going to have to, so we just implemented a Monday and Thursday kind of handout and whenever that’s gone we’re going to have to buy it ourselves from other suppliers, other sources which is going to impact our budget,” said Emile Gariepy with Regina Harm Reduction.

The FSIN says First Nations people are disproportionately affected by this issue and calls the new policy unacceptable and needing to change. It told the minister in charge, “You are responsible for listening to and respecting First Nations' voices and working with us to find culturally appropriate and effective solutions."

Addictions Minister Tim McLeod said sending pipes and instructions on how to use illicit drugs sends the wrong message.

“Instead, the message coming from the health care system should be that there is hope for recovery, and help is available through treatment,” he said.

Tracy Zambory, president of the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses, said this is an extremely regressive move.

“It takes us back decades in helping people who are finding their way forward with their addictions and mental health issues,” she said. “It really is a scary time for people.”

The government says money that would have been spent on needles and pipes can be redirected to addictions treatment. Health care professionals say a single case of Hepatitis C, spread through dirty needle use, costs over $100,000 to treat and fear that’s where the money and more will go.