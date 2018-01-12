

CTV Regina





The province’s next year-long traveller was announced on Friday morning.

Kevin Dunn is the 2018 Saskatchewanderer. He will spend the next year touring the province and telling stories.

Dunn said he will be fulfilling a childhood desire when he heads out on the 365-day adventure. He has a degree in human geography and worked for the City of Saskatoon for the past five years. Dunn spent a large part of his life travelling around the province with his family.

“I plan on using a lot my education while I’m out on my travels,” he said.

Dunn’s year of exploring Saskatchewan can be tracked on social media or by visiting saskatchewanderer.ca.