Province nets $3 million less after reselling 10 liquor licenses

The province has brought in fewer funds after being forced to sell 10 liquor permits for a second time.

The provincial government closed the remaining Saskatchewan Liquor and Gambling (SLGA) stores in the spring.

A total of 35 permits were auctioned off by the province in February.

However, 10 buyers later backed out on their purchase, forcing the province to re-auction the liquor licenses.

Two in Saskatoon were sold for $1.626 million and $1.625 million. A single permit in Regina was sold for $972,000 while licenses in Moose Jaw and Esterhazy went for $765,000 and $710,000 respectively.

Together with licenses from Yorkton, Estevan, Humboldt, Assiniboia and Moosomin, the latest sales totaled $7.386 million.

The total winning bids from the first round auctions totaled $45,077,800.

With the resales, the province’s total is now over $3 million less at $42,034,800.