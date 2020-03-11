REGINA -- The Government of Saskatchewan has sent a new offer to the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) ahead of the union’s job action deadline on Wednesday afternoon.

The offer includes a one-time payment of $1,500 for teachers in the first year and a two per cent salary increase over the next three years.

The province says this offer would put Saskatchewan teachers five per cent above the average salary for teachers in Western Canada.

Funding would also be committed to address the class composition challenges that have been a major part of negotiations for teachers. A Class Size and Composition Committee was formed last fall to develop a framework to address those issues.

STF job action was set to begin at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, which included teaching staff reporting to school no more than 15 minutes before the start of the school day and staying no later than 15 minutes after the end of the day.