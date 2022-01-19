Province, Ottawa investing $5.1M in Sask. livestock research projects

Provincial and federal officials announced a total of $5.1 million in funding on Wednesday for new livestock and forage projects in 2022.

The announcement was made at the 2022 Saskatchewan Beef Industry Conference in Regina by Saskatchewan Agriculture Minister David Marit, and Francis Drouin on behalf of federal Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau.

The province said the funding will support 28 projects through the Agriculture Development Fund (ADF).

"Research and innovation are major priorities for our government, and the ADF was created to reinforce work being done that is relevant to the future growth and competitiveness of Saskatchewan's agriculture industry and the many producers and processors who make it what it is," Marit said in a release. "These investments in research will ensure Saskatchewan continues to set the standard when it comes to new ideas and approaches that support progress and best practices in agriculture not only here but around the world."

This year’s projects will include the potential of native and tame forage species to enhance carbon sequestration, expanded methods for reproduction diagnostics and improved control and treatments with respect to animal health.

More to come...