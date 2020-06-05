REGINA -- Evictions for Saskatchewan small business tenants have been put on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government of Saskatchewan announced a moratorium on evictions that applies to landlords that are eligible for Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance (CECRA) program, but have chosen not to.

“We encourage landlords and tenants to work together, and we encourage eligible landlords to apply for the Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program, which will help support small businesses by reducing their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Trade and Export Development Minister Jeremy Harrison said.

“For those eligible landlords who choose not to apply, there will be a moratorium on evicting small business tenants who are not able to pay their rent.”

The CECRA program started accepting applications from commercial property owners on May 27.

“This is great news for tenants to buy them some time to get their business back to some form of normal,” Saskatchewan Chamber of Commerce CEO Steve McLellan said.

“It should be seen by landlords and tenants as a tool to sustain a long term relationship. COVID 19 has impacted all businesses and this provides positive news and some welcome temporary protection for many. We thank the province for taking this proactive step.”

You can find information on COVID-19 support for businesses and workers on the Government of Saskatchewan website.