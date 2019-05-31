Five months after Bryan Richards was dismissed as the CEO of the Global Transportation Hub, the provincial government has confirmed he was paid $243,326 in severance.

According to the government, the figure is a combination of six months’ salary, plus one month for each year worked after the first year of employment and other benefits entitlements.

“There would have been an employment contract which would have indicated how the severance would be calculated,” Minister Responsible for the Global Transportation Hub Authority, Don Morgan, said, “It's done whenever there is a change anywhere in government.”

Morgan also says, while politicians don’t play a role in negotiations, severance is typical protocol.

The Leader of the NDP said the figure is concerning, and adds pressure on Saskatchewan tax payers.

“I think that's something we need scrutiny on, how are they coming to these large amounts,” Meili told reporters Saskatoon. “it just shows over and over again the way the GTH has been a fiasco under this government from start to finish its cost us millions upon millions with no real benefit."

Meili also said while the province is looking to sell the operation, it still remains the government’s responsibility, and that the NDP plans to keep an eye on the project is being handled. He also said the GTH was a driver in getting the Regina Bypass approved, which is Saskatchewan’s most expensive construction project. “

The bypass was designed to accommodate its growth, growth that's never happened; it’s costing us a billion dollars more than it’s supposed to,”

Meili hopes this will put pressure on the province to forego a judicial inquiry, as the initial motion was voted against by the Sask Party during the spring session.