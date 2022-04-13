Province recognizes Saskatchewan athletes and representatives from 2020 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games
The Government of Saskatchewan recognized athletes, coaches and support staff from the province who attended the 2020 Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Games, on Wednesday.
“You have brought honour to the province of Saskatchewan and you have brought honour to the nation of Canada and we across this province are so very grateful for everything that you have done,” Premier Scott Moe said.
Saskatchewan had 15 athletes qualify for Tokyo 2020, including seven Olympians and eight Paralympians.
At the winter games in Beijing eight athletes were from the province, six were Olympians and two were Paralympians.
In total, more than 50 athletes, coaches and support staff had ties to Saskatchewan.
Saskatchewan athletes brought home a total of eight medals between the two games. Four medals were won by Paralympians and four by Olympians.
Eleven Team Canada representatives from Saskatchewan attended Wednesday’s event at the Legislative Building.
Three-time Olympic medallist and Saskatoon’s Catriona Le Ma Doan was in attendance and served as Team Canada’s chef de mission in Beijing.
“You never lose that community that you grew up in and for us from Saskatchewan, the province and the community have been such a support while we compete,” Le Ma Doan said.
She also noted that Saskatchewan’s Olympic and Paralympic athletes have a special bond.
“You know we bleed green, that bond has always been special. So it’s nice to come back and to recognize all of the athletes and those behind the scenes, who whether we reside here or not, this is our home.”
Melfort’s Julie Kozun was a member of Canada’s Paralympic sitting volleyball team and the only athlete from Saskatchewan on the squad. The team finished just off the podium in fourth place.
“My hometown was super supportive. It was really amazing to see. It’s really amazing to be ‘Sask Proud’. It was another thing to be the only Saskatchewan athlete on the team, that brings another culture piece for sure,” Kozun said.
Kozun is not finished with her Paralympic journey yet.
“I’m fully committed to Paris 2024. Hopefully, we qualify and getting a podium finish is our goal,” she said.
Premier Scott Moe gave a nod to the work Saskatchewan’s athletes have put in to reach the Paralympic and Olympic Games.
“It takes courage, it takes commitment and it takes perseverance. I’m bias but I think those qualities are more pronounced in our Saskatchewan communities and our Saskatchewan people and most particularly our Saskatchewan athletes,” Moe said.
The representatives took part in a photo op with government officials and were then recognized for their achievements with speeches and a commemorative video before sitting in on Wednesday’s assembly.
