REGINA -- The province has released the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s 2019 CEO Tour Report on long-term care, following calls from the opposition.

The report is intended to outline what’s working well and where improvements are necessary in Saskatchewan long-term care homes. The SHA has been conducting the visits to these facilities since 2013.

"The health and well-being of seniors in LTC facilities is something our government takes very seriously. The special-care home program guidelines ensure safe, quality care and that the appropriate staffing mix is determined based on resident needs,” Warren Kaeding, the Minister of Rural and Remote Health, said in a statement Friday.

The 2019 report is 251 pages long with differing pros and cons outlined by residents and their families.

Some common concerns include meal choices, activities, infrastructure and staffing.

The full report can be viewed on the Government of Saskatchewan website.

The 2019 edition of the report was called into question by the NDP earlier this week, because it had not yet been released publicly the same way it had in previous years.

NDP Leader Ryan Meili says the province has a record of inadequate care in long-term care homes.

“We talked to frontline workers in long-term care and they talk about how hard it is to do their job when they only have minutes a day with each of the residents. We talked to families and residents and they worry about what care is provided,” said Meili.

Speaking Thursday, Premier Scott Moe said the report had been delayed since those working on it had been preoccupied with the COVID-19 pandemic.