The Government of Saskatchewan issued a reminder for long weekend travellers of several construction zones in the province.

Work zones will be in effect in the following areas:

Highway 8 near Redvers

Highway 11 south of Saskatoon and Dundurn

Highway 6 near Dafoe and Raymore

Highway 11 near Chamberlain

Highway 312 near Wakaw

Highway 13 near Weyburn

Highway 16 near Saskatoon

Highway 165 southwest of La Ronge

Highway 36 near Willow Bunch

Highway 47 north of Melville

“The Saskatchewan Day long weekend is always a busy time for camping and other recreational activities with family and friends,” David Marit, Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, said.

“With this in mind, we ask that travellers please respect the work zones and remember that the workers have families too.”

Law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers over the weekend.