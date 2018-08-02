Province reminds drivers of highway work zones ahead of long weekend
Saskatoon police handing out more tickets in construction zones
CTV Regina
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 11:40AM CST
The Government of Saskatchewan issued a reminder for long weekend travellers of several construction zones in the province.
Work zones will be in effect in the following areas:
Highway 8 near Redvers
Highway 11 south of Saskatoon and Dundurn
Highway 6 near Dafoe and Raymore
Highway 11 near Chamberlain
Highway 312 near Wakaw
Highway 13 near Weyburn
Highway 16 near Saskatoon
Highway 165 southwest of La Ronge
Highway 36 near Willow Bunch
Highway 47 north of Melville
“The Saskatchewan Day long weekend is always a busy time for camping and other recreational activities with family and friends,” David Marit, Minister of Highways and Infrastructure, said.
“With this in mind, we ask that travellers please respect the work zones and remember that the workers have families too.”
Law enforcement will be on the lookout for impaired drivers over the weekend.