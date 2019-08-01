

CTV Regina





The Government of Saskatchewan has introduced a new incentive it says will make the province more competitive in the oil and gas industry.

“The Oil and Gas Processing Investment Incentive (OGPII) offers transferable royalty/freehold production tax credits for qualified greenfield or brownfield value-added projects at a rate of 15 per cent of eligible project costs,” according to the Government of Saskatchewan’s website.

The government adds that the incentive program can be used to support improved greenhouse gas emissions projects in the industry.

“Establishing functional, practical incentives through collaboration with our stakeholders is how we attract investment, create jobs and support long-term sustainable growth in Saskatchewan’s oil and gas industry,” Premier Scott Moe said. “This incentive will help the sector increase throughput capacity and grow value-added processing, while overcoming operational challenges associated with effectively managing emissions.”

Gibson Energy is the first applicant accepted of the OGPII.