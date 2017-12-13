

CTV Regina





The provincial government says the sale of assets belonging to the Saskatchewan Transportation Company is now complete.

Joe Hargrave, the minister for STC says the government will not release a breakdown of what each asset sold for, claiming they are bound by privacy agreements with the buyers, but says the total amount made off the sale is about $29 million.

The most expensive asset in the sale was the STC depot in Regina, which was sold to the city for $16.25 million.

Hargrave says the fleet of over 40 buses was sold to a liquidation company in Ontario.

The government says the appraised value of the STC was $25.6 million.

The government had previously announced in a news release on Wednesday that the amount of many made off the sale of the assets would not be made public, but in the end, a total was released at a news conference at 11 a.m.