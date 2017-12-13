The provincial government says the sale of assets belonging to the Saskatchewan Transportation Company is now complete.

Joe Hargrave, the minister for STC says the government will not release a breakdown of what each asset sold for, claiming they are bound by privacy agreements with the buyers, but says the total amount made off the sale is about $29 million.

The most expensive asset in the sale was the STC depot in Regina, which was sold to the city for $16.25 million.

Hargrave says the fleet of over 40 buses was sold to a liquidation company in Ontario.

The government says the appraised value of the STC was $25.6 million.

The government had previously announced in a news release on Wednesday that the amount of many made off the sale of the assets would not be made public, but in the end, a total was released at a news conference at 11 a.m.