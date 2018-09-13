

The Saskatchewan government has released a questionnaire to determine if changes are needed to provincial trespass legislation.

Currently, the rules for different activities vary under the Trespass to Property Act, the Wildlife Act, the All-Terrain Vehicles Act, the Snowmobile Act and the Provincial Lands Regulations, which the government says may cause confusion on what legally constitutes trespassing.

The specific question lawmakers are looking to address is should members of the public require advance express permission of the rural landowner, regardless of the activity.

Members of the public have until October 1 to fill out the survey. You can answer the survey questions online.