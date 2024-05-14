Province, SGEU reach tentative agreement after over 1 year of negotiations

The provincial government and the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union (SGEU) have reached a tentative agreement after over a year of negotiations.

Details of the agreement were brought to the union’s bargaining council on May 9 and 10. The council voted to present the agreement to the membership for a ratification vote over the next few weeks, according to a release from SGEU.

The current collective bargaining agreement expired on Sept. 30, 2022. The new tentative agreement covers Oct. 1, 2022 to Sept. 30, 2025.

“Our goal was to negotiate a contract that provides wage increases and improved working conditions that address recruitment and retention for our members, who provide important programs and services across the province. It’s now up to the membership to make an informed decision,” Negotiating committee chair Lori Bossaer said in a release from SGEU on Tuesday.

The union had asked for catch-up wage increases to coincide with the cost of living, enhanced mental health sick leave, enhanced salary provisions when essential workers keep working during a pandemic, and a “modest” increase to pensions, as well as address member retention and recruitment.

"I am pleased with both parties' commitment and co-operation in working to reach a tentative agreement," Minister Responsible for the Public Service Commission Dustin Duncan said in a news release.

The two sides have been negotiating since January 2023 and SGEU served notice of impasse in February 2024. The union officially requested the Minister of Labour Relations and Workplace Safety appoint a mediator to bring the two parties closer together in March 2024.

The Public Service/Government Employment (PS/GE), SGEU’s largest unit, represents over 11,000 members who work in government ministries and agencies across Saskatchewan, including firefighters, correctional officers, child protection workers, conservation officers and equipment operators.