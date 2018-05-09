Province temporarily restoring Saskjobs.ca
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, May 9, 2018 3:27PM CST
The provincial government will be bringing back its online job listing temporarily after employer complaints over the move to the National Job Bank.
Saskjobs.ca will remain up for the next few months while the government works with employers to transition to the national site.
The government says employers were concerned that the National Job Bank wasn’t user friendly.
The provincial website also links to the national site.