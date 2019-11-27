REGINA -- The Ministry of Justice is rolling out a sexual violence education program specifically for judges, lawyers and other professionals within the justice system.

The program will be developed with assistance from the Attorney General and the Law Society of Saskatchewan, and will aim to ensure best practices when working on cases involving sexual violence.

“We have heard consistent feedback that survivors of sexual violence feel the need for increased confidence in the justice system,” Justice Minister and Attorney General Don Morgan said. “One of our primary focuses of this program is to ensure the Saskatchewan legal community is informed about legal protections afforded to complainants in a criminal prosecution.”

The program will include criminal code education on sexual offences, available support for survivors, courtroom tools such as witness screens and education on trauma and its effects.