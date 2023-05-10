Province to test SaskAlert System as part of Emergency Preparedness Week

The Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency (SPSA) will be conducting a test of its emergency alert system, SaskAlert, at 1:55 p.m. Wednesday, according to the province.

"Regular testing of the system helps ensure that, in times of an emergency or disaster, urgent and lifesaving warnings can be distributed to the public by emergency management offices and other agencies, ministries and Crowns," Corrections, Policing and Public Safety Minister Christine Tell said in a news release.

Not all devices will receive the test alert due to some devices not being compatible or not having up to date software, the release read.

More information can be found on the province’s website.

The test is taking place during Emergency Preparedness Week, which runs until May 13.