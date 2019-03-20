The province tabled a balanced budget on Wednesday afternoon, which included a total of $3.28 billion going toward education. This figure is up over $19 million when compared to the 2018-19 budget.

Saskatchewan school boards are set to receive an increase over $26 million, which restores the cuts made in the 2017-18 budget.

But in addition to classroom learning, the government has made a sizable investment in education infrastructure with several plans for new schools in Regina, Saskatoon and Moose Jaw.

École St. Pius and Argyle Elementary, both located in Regina’s Lakeview neighbourhood are set to be combined into a joint use replacement facility in the future.

In Moose Jaw, four school are expected to become one. Sacred Heart, St. Mary, Empire, and Westmount schools are set to be amalgamated into a joint use facility as well.

“The project in Moose Jaw and the project in Regina for the amalgamation of St. Pius and Argyle were high on our priority list when it comes to health and safety and utilization.” Minister of Education Gordon Wyant said.

According to the Minister of Education, combining these schools is a result of school board consultation, but the opposition and organizations like the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation and the Saskatchewan School Board are not convinced the funds provided are enough to complete these projects.

“One of the big problems with this government is the introduction of bill 63 back in 2017 which took away the influence from school boards to make decisions at the local level,” Opposition Leader Ryan Meili said. “So I'm interested to hear how the local school board is balancing the positive, which is a new school.”

The 2019-20 provincial budget also dedicates over $50 million to preventative maintenance at schools across the province.