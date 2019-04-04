

After months of fighting from the opposition, the province has voted against an inquiry into the controversial GTH land deal.

All NDP MLA’s voted in favour, while all Sask Party MLA’s voted against the proposed inquiry into the land dealings of the project.

The vote led to an embarrassing moment for one MLA. Tina Beaudry-Mellor mistakenly voted in favour of an inquiry into the GTH, then tried to change her vote. She sank into her seat as teasing came from both sides of the house.

Beaudry-Mellor was one of several candidates who ran for the Saskatchewan Party leadership, who suggested they would be open to an inquiry. That was before the RCMP investigated and found no grounds for charges.

“It would have been nice to have her support on this, because we know she called for it in the leadership race,” NDP MLA Cathy Sproule said.

Based on a report by CTV Regina's Wayne Mantyka.