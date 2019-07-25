

CTV Regina





The province says residents shouldn’t be swimming in water with blue-green algae blooms.

According to the Water Security Agency, heavy concentrations of algae blooms are usually found in shallow, still water during calm, hot weather.

Animals should also not drink from water with blue-green algae/

The province says the blooms give the water a foamy, "pea soup" appearance, the province says. The blooms are usually blue-green, bright blue, grey or tan. Recent warm weather could result in quick formations of algal blooms.

Swimming in or drinking the water affected by algal blooms can cause red skin, sore throat, cramps and diarrhea.

Anyone with concerns or symptoms should contact their healthcare provider.