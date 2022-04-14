Provincial Emergency Operations Centre was quietly dismantled: NDP

The provincial government has quietly dismantled the team that coordinated Saskatchewan’s fight against COVID-19.

Provincial Emergency Operations staff ended their involvement around one month ago.

The group often hosted media briefings over Zoom providing updates on COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

“The province quietly dismantled the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre in the beginning of March. [I’m] curious how the plan works there Mr. Speaker. They did this knowing that COVID-19 was in fact not over,” NDP MLA Nicole Sarauer said during Question Period on Wednesday.

The Minister of Health said it was no secret this had happened.

“I’ve been very transparent that we were looking at slowing that process down,” Paul Merriman said.

The Emergency Operations Centre, known as PEOC, provided administrative support so health care workers could focus on treating patients. As the province lifted the last of the COVID-19 restrictions, the group’s duties apparently dwindled.

“The only thing that PEOC was doing in the last few weeks was organizing the rapid tests and making sure that the distribution which we have 19 million of them out there,” Merriman said.

The NDP continue to say the pandemic is far from over.

“If PEOC is not available, who is responsible now for managing COVID-19 and what does that system look like. It was news to us in committee that PEOC was being wound down,” NDP MLA Vicki Mowat said.

The Provincial Emergency Response Centre is still around. Staff have gone back to dealing with situations arising from winter storms and forest fires but if needed, can be pressed back into duty coordinating the COVID-19 response.