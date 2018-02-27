

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced details of the 2018 crop insurance program, which will give Saskatchewan producers enhanced coverage as the program continues to improve.

Agriculture Minister Lyle Stewart was in Melville on Tuesday morning to announce the changes.

“Risk management is more important than ever for Saskatchewan producers,” Stewart said in a written release. “The Crop Insurance Program is more responsive than ever and will be extremely valuable this year as we come off of one of the driest years in the province’s history.”

The province says crop insurance levels are $216 per acre this year. Last year, insurance levels were at $217 per acre. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, the slightly lower coverage is the result of lower insured crop prices this year. But, the coverage remains high due to success of producers as average yields move higher.

The province is enhancing fire insurance for pastureland and says there will be more crops insured under the contract price option. The insurance will also offer increased compensation rates for producers who lose cattle to predators.

Producers have a deadline of March 31, 2018, to apply for, renew or make changes to their crop insurance contract. More information can be found at saskcropinsurance.com/ci.