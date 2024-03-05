Provincial government launches workforce expansion strategy

The provincial government launched a new plan intended to boost the Saskatchewan workforce on Monday.

The Saskatchewan Labour Market Strategy is intended to outline how those in the province can benefit from the jobs that the economy is creating, in addition to helping employers access their necessary workforce.

“I think it’s important for a number of reasons. One is to recognize the growth that has already occurred and the growth that is going to occur in the Saskatchewan economy and what that means with respect to a brighter future for all of us,” Premier Scott Moe said during the launch on Monday.

The strategy is composed of three pillars, which include preparing Saskatchewan people for jobs, recognizing skills, and international recruitment.

Sean Young, the assistant general manager of Young’s Equipment Inc., hosted the launch event and said the labour force in Saskatchewan needs to continue to grow.

“There needs to be continued investment in education, in skill training, in the trades so anything that furthers that is something that we really support and I think that’s going to help us continue to serve the province’s primary agricultural producers better,” Young said.

This plan is also intended to ensure newcomers to the province have an easier time finding employment a field that they are already trained in.

“Let’s keep collaborating on ensuring we are including everyone in the workforce, and providing those training opportunities for everyone in whichever community they may live in Saskatchewan and that’s the first plank of what we’re announcing here today,” Moe said.

According to Statistics Canada’s January labour force review, there have been an additional 12,900 new jobs compared to January of last year.